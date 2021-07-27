NorCal plane crash kills everyone aboard

Top Stories

Officials unsure of how many passengers were flying

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - A Bombardier CL600 Jet crashed near a golf course Monday afternoon while attempting to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport. There were no survivors.

The small luxury plane "went down" after reportedly coming into contact with a wooded area neighboring the airport. Flames from the wreck then initiated a small wildfire at a nearby golf course.

Officials are currently unsure of how many people were aboard, as well as, where the flight originated from.

Sheriff Shannan Moon with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office shared, "So, I know there has been some questions; do I know how many people were on that aircraft? We do not."

Fortunately, the crash did not harm any additional bystanders or cause structural damages.

"And out of an abundance of caution for the families that were involved that were on that aircraft. We have not identified, positively identified anyone on that aircraft," Sheriff Moon continued.

This is an ongoing story. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing updates.