ICSO: Inmate mistakenly released from Imperial County Jail

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) says a murder suspect accused of murder walked out of the Imperial County Jail on Friday after corrections officers mistakenly released him.

ICSO says jailers mistook 21-year-old Athan Emmanuel Estrada for another inmate.

Estrada is accused of fatally shooting Pablo Dominguez at the Crown Motel in El Centro on June 7. The victim's brother says his family found out about his escape through social media.

“That’s what's upsetting no one really gave us the call, we want our answers, it was just on social media, it was shared on social media no one really gave us a call,” Jorge Munoz, the victim's brother said.

ICSO says it's investigating what led to this mistake. More importantly, they're warning the public not to approach Estrada if they see him, but rather to call local police. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

