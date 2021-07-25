Skip to Content
By
Published 12:09 AM

Westbound I-8 closed at Foothills Boulevard

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is forcing all vehicles to exit at Foothills Boulevard on I-8 due to an accident.

All vehicles are, however, able to re-enter the Interstate at Foothills Boulevard.

A Rural Metro Fire Department ambulance was on scene but the extent of the injuries are unknown.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Border Patrol were there to assist with the scene of the accident.

There is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.

Local News / Yuma County
April Hettinger

