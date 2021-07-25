Flash flooding closes northbound U.S. 95

Top Stories

Stunning video highlights dangers of driving through rushing waters

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Flash flooding forced the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) to close the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 for a short period of time.

ADOT closed off the lanes at mile marker 66 just after 8:30 Sunday night. The closure was just north of Yuma, near Martinez Lake. ADOT began allowing traffic through again just before 9 p.m.

Video captured a tanker truck attempting to drive through the rushing water with frightening results. No word on if the driver was hurt. The video demonstrates why emergency officials advise against attempting to drive through flood waters.

Northern Yuma County remains under a flash flood warning until 9:15 pm. A similar warning is in effect for Imperial County until 12:15 Monday morning.

