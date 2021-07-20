IC Public Health Department offers vaccine lineup – no appointment necessary

Top Stories

"Together to Immunity" promotes vaccinating

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As part of a new program encouraging vaccinations called Together to Immunity, the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) announces a series of vaccine clinics scheduled for this week.

Locations and Information

Tuesday, July 20th

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 - 4:30 pm

Community Clinic at Department of Social Services (2895 S. 4th St., El Centro)

Thursday, July 22nd

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 - 4:30 pm

Community Clinic at Department of Social Services (2895 S. 4th St., El Centro)

Tuesday, July 20th - Saturday, July 24th

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Hall (247 S. Imperial Ave., Imperial)

No appointment is necessary for any of these vaccinating opportunities. The ICPHD encourages the public to get vaccinated (if deemed appropriate) for themselves, everyone around them and their loved ones.