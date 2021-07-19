Migrant still housed in Yuma hotel, could be extended beyond September

Top Stories

CBS 13's April Hettinger investigates what happens once they're settled in

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Migrants who are seeking asylum are still being housed in a Yuma hotel while they wait for their court date.

They can only stay at the Wingate by Wyndham for 2 to 3 days and the hotel is not available for guests, according to Mayor Doug Nicholls.

"When a family arrives, they're COVID tested and then they're given some instructions. Generally, they need to be out of the facility within 72 hours and that's to the host family wherever that is in the country; however, Endeavors has told me that their goal is to get everyone out within 48 hours," Mayor Nicholls explained.

It's a constant turnover of 76 rooms housing only family units. This $86 million arrangement costs about $350 dollars per person, per night.

"Their ultimate transportation to their ultimate destination is paid for by the families, not through the government," Mayor Nicholls stated.

Now, these are just migrants who make it to the next step in the asylum process. Those who get deported have the option of staying in a migrant shelter in Mexico, like La Divina Providencia.

"It doesn't mean that everyone who was deported through the San Luis port of entry comes to stay with us," said Martin Salgado, president of the shelter. "There are people who immediately go to the bus station as soon as they get deported and take the bus to Tecate or Mexicali to try to cross again."

The hotel in Yuma is the only migrant hotel in the county.

The hotel is reserved through September but Mayor Nicholls says it could be extended.

A non-profit called endeavors that is based in Texas is paying their entire stay. They released a statement saying in part:

"The work we do is wholly guided by ICE. Migrant families are placed in hotels to test for COVID, quarantined as necessary as well as provided with complete immigration processing that could not be accomplished at overcrowded Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) facilities." Endeavors

We have requested an interview with the hotel but the hotel manager has directed all interviews to the non-profit.

