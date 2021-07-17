Motor vehicle collision closes 32nd Street between Avenue 5 1/2E and Avenue 6E until further notice
Officers asks the public to please avoid the area
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Just after 9 Saturday evening, the Yuma Police Department responded to a call involving, yet again, another vehicular accident.
The motor vehicle collision occurred on 32nd Street between Avenue 5 1/2E and Avenue 6E.
Police officers ask, "Please avoid this area. Thank you."
This is a developing case. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing updates.
