Migrant shelter deemed total loss after fire

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A migrant shelter in Mexicali is under investigation after it was engulfed in flames early Friday morning.

Cobina Posada del Migrante sheltered roughly 100 migrants, all men. Thankfully no one was injured, but the director of the shelter, Tomas Diosdado, says the other side of the building housed women and children.

It's unclear what Diosdado has planned for the migrants. He does not provide other information.

