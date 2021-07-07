ICPHD changes its COVID-19 dashboard data

Top Stories

California does away with COVID color codes,Imperial County Public Health Department has a new way of keeping you informed - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) officials say COVID-19 dashboards will now be updated weekly versus daily, previously required by the state.

The color tier system for COVID-19 cases was abandoned when the state opened on June 15.

The state didn’t require counties to report COVID-19 case numbers as often, leaving Imperial County Public Health with options.

“The County Public Health Department decided to continue publishing case rate and positivity percent for awareness purposes,” said Janette Angulo, Director of Imperial County Public Health Department.

Angulo says other counties in California have adopted different ways to report case numbers and positivity percentages. In addition, all counties in California have access to the same data, making sure there is transparency in reporting on COVID-19.

