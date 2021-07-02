AMLO inaugurates baseball field in SLRC

Top Stories

AMLO talks vaccines, immigrations, and urban developments in Sonora

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, meets with government officials, including the governor of Sonora and the San Luis Rio Colorado (SLRC) mayor to reinaugurate the baseball field for the youth as one of ten urban developments in the state.

City officials, including the Mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, Santos Yescas, welcomed the president with his own baseball bat and a jersey to reopen the baseball field. The field is one of 10 urban developments recently constructed for the community. Mayor Yekas says the field seats more than 7,000 people, but he's ready to welcome neighboring cities after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The president adds the state has invested more than $20 million in 10 parks in Sonora.

As far as vaccines, he says Baja California has done its part getting vaccinated, stating Sonora is next in line. He says he hopes everyone 18 and older in the state gets vaccinated to start lifting more restrictions in the state.

As for Mayor Yescas, he adds the city keeps receiving vaccine donations. Which is just one of the many steps in making sure everyone is doing their part. One of the many plans, to also reopen the border.

As for immigration, AMLO thanks families in the U.S. for calling them heroes for sending remittances to their families in Mexico, keeping the economy booming.

AMLO will continue his journey in Sonora for the weekend to reopen other parks for the community.