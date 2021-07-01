Mexican police try to identify body of boy found in canal

Top Stories

Police believe the boy was bathing when he drowned

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican police are working to identify the body of a young boy found in a canal on Wednesday.

Tribuna de San Luis says the boy was found in the canal near Puebla Alley and 48th Street in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora. Police said the boy was between 10 and 13 years old. Officers say they found him floating in the water wearing only gray shorts with red stripes on the sides.

Police say they believe he was taking a bath when he drowned. They do not suspect foul play.