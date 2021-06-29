Baja California health officials say 7 people died of COVID, despite being vaccinated

Top Stories

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Secretary of Health in Baja California, Alonso Óscar Pérez Rico, says seven people have died from COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine.

La Voz de la Frontera reports five of those deaths are from Mexicali. The individuals who passed away were between 58 and 85 years old. Health officials said the other deaths are in Tijuana and Ensenada.

Pérez Rico tells La Voz the victims had received the vaccine anywhere from 16 to 64 days ago. He adds the victims suffered from diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

“There are patients who have the right to be vaccinated even though we know that their life expectancy is short; people have died, and all had serious comorbidities," says Pérez Rico.

Sources say a recent case in Mexicali is a 27-year-old who was previously diagnosed with cancer and died hours later after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pérez Rico said the 27-year-old died of lung cancer with metastasis in the liver and stomach.

Pérez Rico adds, “The scenario with this specific patient is that he had a terminal cancer procedure, he had metastasis, and we followed up; the cause of death was due to his underlying condition." Therefore, the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) ruled out the vaccine was the cause of death.