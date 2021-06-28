USBP: Two arrested for human smuggling, drugs, and weapons near Yuma

Top Stories

BLYTHE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents seized drugs, weapons and stopped a human smuggling attempt on Highway 78 immigration checkpoint.

U.S. Border Patrol says the incident happened last Friday after 7 p.m. when a BMW stopped at the checkpoint northwest of Yuma near Palo Verde. As agents inspected the vehicle, they found two women sitting in the back seat illegally present in the U.S.

The vehicle driver, a 29-year-old from Anaheim, Calif., was sent to secondary for a further inspection of the vehicle. A canine alerted to the car, and agents found .72 grams of heroin, four grams of methamphetamine, three grams of marijuana, ten pieces of drug paraphernalia, fake and stolen credit cards, a printer machine used for fraudulent documents.

They also found a gun not unidentifiable due to the make and model number shaved off.

They say the driver and the passenger had multiple felony convictions for burglary, DUI, and possesion of drugs.

Agents arrested the driver and the 52-year-old passenger from Riverside for his involvement in the human smuggling case.