Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to visit Mexicali

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) will visit Mexicali Friday.

AMLO will discuss the problems in the gulf of Alto Golfo, located between Baja California and Sonora, as fishermen continue to be restricted from fishing in the area.

In addition, AMLO is expected to address the issue of the northern border and welfare programs in the area.

AMLO is scheduled to speak in Mexicali at 11 a.m. Then, he will continue his presidential visit to Tecate to inaugurate a National Guard facility.

Baja California activists are ready for AMLO's visit. The group leader, Sergio Tamai, hopes to have a chance to speak to the president to address electrical issues in the city.

Stay with KYMA.com and Telemundo 3 for coverage of AMLO's visit to Baja California.