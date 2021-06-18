Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 5:18 PM
Published 3:25 PM

3.5 magnitude earthquake near Imperial County

Minor earthquake activity Friday night - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Things are getting too close for comfort once again in Imperial County. A magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook just 15 miles away from the Valley Friday morning around 1 a.m.

According to the  United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred 15 miles from Imperial, 16 miles from Calexico, 22 miles from Brawley and 51 miles from Alpine.

United States Geological Survey

In the past 10 days, the region has seen about 5 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater.

Quick shake this morning near Imperial. Did you feel it? News 11's Wiley Jawhary with an update on the earthquake:

As Seen on TV / Imperial County / News
Author Profile Photo

Wiley Jawhary

Wiley Jawhary is from Orange County California. He joined KYMA/KSWT in April of 2021.

Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Reach out to Mercedes at mercedes.martinez@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Skip to content