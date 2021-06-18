3.5 magnitude earthquake near Imperial County
Minor earthquake activity Friday night - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Things are getting too close for comfort once again in Imperial County. A magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook just 15 miles away from the Valley Friday morning around 1 a.m.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred 15 miles from Imperial, 16 miles from Calexico, 22 miles from Brawley and 51 miles from Alpine.
In the past 10 days, the region has seen about 5 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater.