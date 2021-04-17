Skip to Content
today at 5:01 pm
Published 5:37 pm

16-year-old female reported missing

Juvenile last seen in own neighborhood

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office received a report at about 10:18 in the morning regarding an unaccounted-for teen.

The missing juvenile, Cassandra Landeros, 16, was last seen at her residence on Monday around midnight in the 3700 Block of W. Linda Lane.

Landeros is described as being approximately 5'2" tall, weighing 140 pounds, having dark brown hair and with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tank top and blue jeans.

The Yuma Sheriff's Office has been unsuccessful in locating her through their continuous efforts.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Cassandra Landeros, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can always visit the sheriff's website to submit an anonymous tip.

Crime / Yuma County
Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Valley which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

