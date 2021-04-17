16-year-old female reported missing

Top Stories

Juvenile last seen in own neighborhood

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office received a report at about 10:18 in the morning regarding an unaccounted-for teen.

Courtesy Photo

The missing juvenile, Cassandra Landeros, 16, was last seen at her residence on Monday around midnight in the 3700 Block of W. Linda Lane.

Landeros is described as being approximately 5'2" tall, weighing 140 pounds, having dark brown hair and with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tank top and blue jeans.

The Yuma Sheriff's Office has been unsuccessful in locating her through their continuous efforts.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Cassandra Landeros, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can always visit the sheriff's website to submit an anonymous tip.