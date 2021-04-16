Gov. Ducey calls out Biden/Harris administration on border inadequacy

Top Stories

Letter follows ICE and USBP failure to detain 20 illegally-present immigrants

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gov. Doug Ducey released a statement Friday following Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the United States Border Patrol's decision to not take 20 undocumented individuals into custody.

"The Biden/Harris administration needs to get its head out of the sand when it comes to the crisis at our border," shared Gov. Ducey. "This lack of action defies all logic, and flies in the face of the law. This administration is asleep at the switch, and their total lack of action is having real consequences here in the state of Arizona."

Our Arizona governor addressed the need for additional support from the presidency.

He revealed, "I’ve met with our Border Patrol and they need help, and they need the support of the administration. It’s time for the White House to act and do its job so the dedicated law enforcement officials on the ground have the resources, support and direction they desperately need. I’m hopeful that our United States Senators and Congressional delegation will join me in calling for the President to deploy the National Guard to our border."

Gov. Ducey essentially advocates for the state of Arizona to take matters into its own hands if national support is inadequate.

"If the federal government isn’t going to do its job, then Arizona will take matters into our own hands and provide support to sheriffs and local law enforcement," he expressed. "The policies of the Biden/Harris administration are inhumane to those seeking legitimate humanitarian relief, and do nothing but empower those that pose a serious threat to public safety, including drug cartels and human traffickers."