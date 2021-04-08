Skip to Content
YPG assistant fire chief in need of lifesaving stem cell transplant

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every year approximately 18,000 people in our Country are diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses where a bone marrow transplant or blood stem cell transplant can save their lives. Yuma Proving Ground’s assistant fire chief is now searching himself.

Daniel Manning started working at YPG last December. Just weeks later, he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Myelofibrosis.

The 44-year-old air force veteran believes his years of firefighting caused cancer.
 
Manning is undergoing chemotherapy and currently still working on the base.
 
Bethematch.org is now assisting in the race to find him a stem cell match.
 
"So I'm Italian and Irish and it's a little bit more challenging to find somebody specifically that identifies with my descent," the assistant fire chief said. "I've been helping people for 25 years in the fire service so this is just awareness if people do need help."
 
Close to 80% of transplants do not require surgery.

The testing process, to see if you are a match, is simple.

Request a kit and once you get it, simply swab the inside of your cheeks and send the kit back to Bethematch.org.

Coming up tonight at 10 on CBS 13 - Reporter Cody Lee will share more of Daniel’s story and dives deeper into the matching process.

