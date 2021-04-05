Kelly calls for federal action to solve border situation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) visited Yuma Monday, touring the operation taking place at our southern border as undocumented immigrants continue to arrive to seek asylum.

Sen. Kelly says he needed to see what was going on with his own eyes to get a better understanding of the issues at hand. After the visit, he said U.S. Border Patrol needs more resources to help them deal with the growing influx. The Senator said it's the federal government's job to give agents those resources.

“It's a humanitarian crisis and it's tragic I mean to see small children that are at great risk. You know, traveling to our border, and we've got to be able to do better and like I said, this should not fall on the City of Yuma, or Yuma County or San Luis or Somerton to handle this, this is the federal government problem.” Sen. Kelly explained.

He says he's advocating for increased communication between federal, state, and local governments and law enforcement agencies. Kelly said he's made that appeal during conversations with both President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

