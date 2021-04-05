Skip to Content
Kelly calls for federal action to solve border situation

Senator tours border near San Luis for first-hand perspective - CBS 13's Cody Lee and News 11's Crystal Jimenez report

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) visited Yuma Monday, touring the operation taking place at our southern border as undocumented immigrants continue to arrive to seek asylum.

Sen. Kelly says he needed to see what was going on with his own eyes to get a better understanding of the issues at hand. After the visit, he said U.S. Border Patrol needs more resources to help them deal with the growing influx. The Senator said it's the federal government's job to give agents those resources.

“It's a humanitarian crisis and it's tragic I mean to see small children that are at great risk. You know, traveling to our border, and we've got to be able to do better and like I said, this should not fall on the City of Yuma, or Yuma County or San Luis or Somerton to handle this, this is the federal government problem.” Sen. Kelly explained.

He says he's advocating for increased communication between federal, state, and local governments and law enforcement agencies. Kelly said he's made that appeal during conversations with both President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Tonight at 10 on News 11 and CBS 13: A full wrap-up of the senator’s day and how he plans to alleviate what he calls the crisis on the border.

