Sex offender caught in Calexico

Top Stories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents continue to arrest sex offenders across the southern border.

U.S. Border Patrol said agents arrested the man last Saturday morning after illegally crossing into the U.S. 15 east of the Calexico Port of Entry.

Record checks revealed the 32-year-old undocumented immigrant had a prior conviction for a sexual offense out of Los Angeles, Calif.

Agents said the man was convicted of molesting a minor in 2009. A judge sentenced him to three years of probation for his crime.

In the fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed 16 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.