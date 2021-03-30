ASU Class of 2021 to be celebrated in virtual ceremony

Top Stories

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A virtual graduation is scheduled for the class of 2021. Arizona State University has its virtual ceremony scheduled for May 3.

It's been more than a year since ASU started holding virtual graduations due to the pandemic. Nevertheless, this won't stop more than 19,000 undergraduate and graduate students from earning their degrees.

The virtual ceremony will include in-person commencement events hosted by individual colleges. But the in-person events will be limited to graduates and hosted by academic deans.

The University of Arizona plans to commemorate spring graduates with an in-person event from May 11-18. At the same time, Northern Arizona University plans to have a virtual ceremony on April 30.