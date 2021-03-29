Skip to Content
More than 600 new COVID cases reported in Arizona, 0 deaths

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - State officials report 604 new COVID cases and no new deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) said the new cases bring the total to 840,492. The death toll remains at 16,918.

Health officials say the number of cases is higher than reported because many people have yet to be tested. According to officials, studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

More than 3 million vaccine doses have been administered to Arizonans.

