COVID-19 vaccination site in Yuma starts Monday: What you need to know

Appointments for the week of March 29 will be available starting at 11 a.m.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's first operated COVID-19 vaccine site at the Yuma Civic Center starts on Monday.

The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) said the vaccination site would expand the capacity and hours of operation at the Yuma Civic Center site from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. YRCM will offer around 8,000 appointments per week to begin and administer more than 4,000 doses per day.

The vaccination site is a partnership between Governor Doug Ducey, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), Yuma County, the City of Yuma, and YRMC.

“No words of praise can adequately reflect the depth of my gratitude to the YRMC team for stepping up to the challenge to make vaccinations a priority in our community,” said Dr. Bharat Magu, Chief Medical Officer at Yuma Regional Medical Center. “Now we are looking forward to partnering with the State of Arizona to help bring more needed vaccines to one of the states hardest-hit areas. The next few months will shape the future of protection against COVID-19 in our community.”

“Arizona’s vaccination sites have been instrumental in the state’s work to protect communities and vulnerable populations,” said Governor Ducey. “We want to make sure rural areas have easy access to vaccinations, and operations at the Yuma site will support those efforts. I’m grateful to ADHS, Yuma County, the City of Yuma, and Yuma Regional Medical Center for their work to protect Arizonans and expand vaccine availability.”

“We are thrilled to work with Yuma County leaders to expand our highly successful state vaccination sites beyond the Phoenix and Tucson areas,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. “This builds on Yuma County’s strong efforts to vaccinate its population and positions southwestern Arizona to expand vaccination as our federal supply grows.”

The site, which has been administering the Moderna vaccine, will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine for first doses as of March 29.

ADHS is working with local officials to ensure that people who received the first doses of Moderna will get their second doses.

The appointments for the week of March 29 will be available starting at 11 a.m. You can make your appointment by dialing 1-844-542-8201 or click here to register online.

To learn more on the eligibility, click here.