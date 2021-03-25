Gov. Doug Ducey releases new guidelines on COVID restrictions

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced several updates to the state's COVID measures, including events, businesses, and local ordinances, on Thursday.

As of Thursday, events of more than 50 people will no longer need local governments' approval. However, events should continue to follow CDC recommendations.

Businesses can require masks and social distancing at their own discretion.

Bars are allowed to go back to regular operations by still following social distancing and masks.

“As we’ve said all along, distribution of the vaccine is our best path to getting back to normal, and I want to thank the millions of Arizonans who have rolled up their sleeves to make the distribution and uptake so successful,” said Governor Ducey.

Gov. Ducey adds, “In Arizona, we never did a shutdown, so it’s impossible to have a grand reopening. Instead, we are continuing to take reasonable, safe, and sensible steps. The measures put in place last summer allowed Arizona to fight back COVID-19. I want to thank the local leaders who supported these efforts with their own measures and the businesses who implemented them. Today, we are in a different spot, and we are also a lot smarter. I’m confident Arizona’s businesses and citizens will continue to practice the fundamentals and act responsibly as we gradually get back to normal."