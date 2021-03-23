YPD investigating Chase Bank robbery

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police are searching for the suspect following a bank robbery on Monday.

Yuma Police Department said it received reports of a robbery around 1 p.m.

Officers said a man entered the bank, approached the teller, and said he had a gun. However, the suspect didn't display a weapon.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. They described the suspect as Hispanic, 5'8 tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

No injuries were reported. Police continue to search for a suspect.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.