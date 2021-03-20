Level two sex offender moves into 200 block of S. Avenue B

Top Stories

Yuma County Sheriff's Office sends out community notification

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) released the following information pursuant to A.R.S. 13-3825, the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. Thomas Paddock, 58, has been convicted of a sex offense that requires a public announcement.

Thomas Paddock

Since the offender lives within Yuma County, it is the responsibility of the YCSO to notify the community. Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.

Paddock has advised the YCSO that he is residing at 248 S. Avenue B, #106A. He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 230 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He is not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

Offenders are categorized into three levels: Level One (low risk to the community), Level Two (intermediate risk to the community), and Level Three (high risk to the community). Paddock is considered a Level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend.

On April 26, 2011, Paddock was convicted of 1 count Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and 1 count Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in the Yuma County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections with credit for 183 days. The victim was a young juvenile female acquaintance. Paddock is currently on probation and under the supervision of the Yuma County Adult Probation.

This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather, it is the department's belief that an informed community is a safer community. The YCSO has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he chooses.

Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass sex offenders will not be tolerated. Sex Offenders have always lived in our communities; but because of Megan’s law, law enforcement is now able to share this information with you.

The YCSO would like to remind the public of the registered sex offender and community notification program OffenderWatch. To register for free email alerts or search for sex offenders in your area, please visit the YCSO OffenderWatch page.

If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, please call the YCSO at (928) 783-4427.