Man taken to hospital after being shot in the head

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Department (YCSO) said a 31-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head.

YCSO said it received reports of a shooting on Thursday close to 6 p.m. near County 19th Street and Avenue E in Somerton.

Upon arrival, they found the 31-year-old unresponsive with a gunshot wound in his head. Paramedics transported the man to Yuma Regional Medical Center in critical condition but later airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix. They say the man now has life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been arrested.

YCSO continues to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.