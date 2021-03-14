Fiscal year 2021 fentanyl confiscations officially surpass 2020’s total

Top Stories

Almost 5,000 pounds of fentanyl seized in first half of year

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) updated their confiscated drug statistics for fiscal year 2021 (FY21).

Though October 2021 documented close to 82,000 pounds, the following three months saw a great decline in numbers compared to FY18, FY19 and FY20. However, February results display an upward trend in total pounds of drugs impounded.

Courtesy of USCBP

An isolated graph reveals more than 4,900 pounds of fentanyl have been seized within the first five months of FY21, compared to the 4,776 pounds which were accounted for in FY20.

Fentanyl isn't the only concern. Cocaine confiscations are nearly 75% of FY20's accumulation at 43,372 pounds thus far.

Courtesy of USCBP

The last three fiscal years also display an increase in methamphetamine pounds seized. FY21's current numbers are just over 42% of last year's.

Heroin amounts seem to be on par with prior fiscal years, while the pounds of marijuana confiscated appear to be following an overall decline.