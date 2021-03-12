Sunset Health hosts COVID-19 vaccination event for farmworkers

Top Stories

Effort is in collaboration with Yuma Growers Association

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunset Health is scheduled to host a COVID-19 vaccination event for farmworkers at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 15, at the Joe Munoz Park (245 Fern St.) in Somerton, AZ.

This pre-registration event is in conjunction with the Yuma Growers Association. Johnson & Johnson County allocated vaccines will be utilized for the event.

According to Community Relations Outreach and Eligibility Director Lucy Murrieta, "Farmworkers are a special population so important to Sunset."

Without field laborers, Yuma and Imperial counties would not be the successes they are today. Sunset Health is pleased to offer vaccines to those whom work in the fields planting, growing and harvesting crops which are then shipped all over the world.

They will continue to work with Yuma County Health Department and other partner agencies to make sure farmworkers have access to the vaccine.

Starting next week, Sunset should have a consistent and steady flow of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The newest approval vaccine, Johnson & Johnson, is a single dose shot.

Sunset Health is also making minor changes to clinic processes, talking with agriculture employer groups and scheduling for elders 65 and older, plus law enforcement/firefighters, paramedics and those in education. Maricopa County did open up vaccines for individuals 55 and older, but Yuma County is going to make a push to get the remainder of those 65 and older, education/teachers and farmworkers vaccinated before moving to additional individuals in Group 1B.

Please call 928.819.8999 if you have questions or would like to see about making an appointment. For all COVID-19 vaccine appointments Sunset Health asks patients to arrive 15 minutes early and plan to stay 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination.