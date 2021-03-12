Arizona man questions reward money after helping police find Florence inmates

Top Stories

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Casa Grande man questions the Arizona Department of Public Safety for the rest of his reward money after tipping law enforcement agencies on two prison escapees.

AzFamily reported Joe Marquez was working in Coolidge when he came across the two prison escapees that were hiding still wearing their prison outfits.

Marquez tells AzFamily he called 911, and within minutes law enforcement showed up to capture both inmates. However, he says he knew there was a reward for helping capture the escapees but only received a lump sum of $20,000.

Governor Doug Ducey had a $70,000 reward leading to both men's capture, but Marquez asks DPS, where is the rest of his money? Law enforcement officials tell AzFamily the $50,000 was given to a primary witness whose information led to John Charpiot and David Harmon's arrest.

With disappointment, Marquez said it changes his whole perspective on these types of situations. He tells AzFamily, "I think it sends out the wrong message to the community. Nobody will want to get involved for this reason right here. I am very disappointed."