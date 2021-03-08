Latest foothill sewage test shows a decline in COVID exposure

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (T3) - Officials at the University of Arizona and the Yuma County Public Health Services District say new samples now show a lower level of concern regarding Foothill's latest sewage tests.

On February 18, UArizona detected an increased presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID disease in the Foothills.

Samples are typically collected across Yuma County twice per week. The University of Arizona has been working together with the county to expand the project.

Officials say despite the lower levels at all three of Foothill's testing sites, the virus is still present in all samples collected. Yuma County officials remind everyone to continue practicing safety protocols, including the use of facemasks and social distancing.