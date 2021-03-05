MCAS Yuma investigating allegations of child abuse at base childcare center

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma on Friday announced it is currently investigating allegations of physical abuse at its childcare facility.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) confirms officers arrested a 27-year-old Tuesday, on charges related to the case.

Neither MCAS nor YPD are releasing many details. News 11's Crystal Jimenez has learned supervisors at the Child Development Center (CDC) contacted police after reviewing surveillance camera footage. CDC says it uses cameras to closely monitor all its classrooms and staff.

YPD confirms it did arrest the suspect at the daycare facility. Per editorial policy, KYMA.com will not release the person's name until they are formally charged with a crime.

Yuma police also confirm, at this time, the claims only involve one child.

MCAS Yuma has offered no specific details on the accusations. However, base officials say they are working closely with YPD to thoroughly investigate the case.

