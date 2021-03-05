Arizona passes 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) said the state passes the 2 millionth mark of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday morning.

ADHS said 2,016,512 doses had been administered to 1,312,951 individuals, including 711,074 who have received both doses.

The doses have been administered at sites offered at State Farm Stadium, Arizona State University's Phoenix Municipal Stadium, and Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

“This is certainly a milestone, but there is plenty of work ahead and millions more Arizonans in need of vaccination,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “We are grateful to all of the medical professionals, volunteers, and frontline workers involved in getting vaccine into the community, and to all of the Arizonans who have made the decision to get vaccinated.”

Dr. Christ adds, “Getting vaccine to all Arizonans who want to be vaccinated is an all-hands-on-deck effort for ADHS and our partners,” Dr. Christ said. “Our goal is removing barriers as soon as we identify them and taking advantage of every opportunity to do things better.”