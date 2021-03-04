Two injured in vehicle crash in Somerton

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash on Thursday morning in Somerton.

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) said it received reports of a car crash around 7:30 in the a.m. at County 15th and Avenue D.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a white Chevrolet truck and a black Mazda sedan in the southeast corner of the intersection. The truck had one driver, and the Mazda had four men in it.

The driver of the truck was complaining of pain to one of his knees while two of the four men complained of shoulder and knee pain.

According to the driver of the truck, he was traveling on southbound on Avenue D when the Mazda pulled away from the stop sign in front of him. Although the driver of the truck was able to stop, he couldn't avoid crashing into the Mazda.

The driver of the truck refused treatment but paramedics took two of the men in the sedan to the hospital.

The Somerton Police Department is investigating.