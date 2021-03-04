18 undocumented immigrants found in Yuma ‘stash’ house

Top Stories

CBP says a 29-year-old was arrested at the scene

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol says on Tuesday morning agents found 18 undocumented immigrants hiding inside a home.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the Yuma County Sheriff's Office requested its help around 2:30 Tuesday morning. Deputies told agent they though they had a burglary in the 4000 block of County 13 1/2 Street.

Once on scene, agents say they found the group of migrants inside the home.

Agents took the migrants to the station for further processing.

They say the owner of the home, 29-year-old Rodolfo Rodriguez, was arrested at the scene. Agents say Rodriguez has an extensive criminal record, including a felony for aggravated harassment.