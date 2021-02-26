Man arrested in Yuma after allegedly sexually assaulting two minors

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) captures a man accused of sexual assault on minors.

USMS said Daniel William Lehmann was arrested on Thursday and faces charges of sexual contact with a minor, aggravated incest, and sexual contact without consent.

“The U.S. Marshals Service considers the capture of child sexual predators a priority,” said the United States Marshal David Gonzales. “This is another great example of local and federal law enforcement agencies partnering to ensure those who violate the trust of children are held responsible for their actions.”

In 2009-2014, Lehmann allegedly sexually assaulted a nine-year-old family member in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. After moving in with another family in 2014, he allegedly sexually assaulted his second victim, a 14-year-old.

The state of South Dakota charged him with sexual assault charges and issued an arrest warrant for his apprehension. However, Lehmann had already fled South Dakota and moved to Yuma.

After an extensive investigation, USMS and Yuma Police Department, and the Arizona State Gang Task Force found Lehmann at a local business on Arizona Avenue and 18th Pl.

They also found a loaded gun with magazines in his vehicle.

Lehmann was booked at the Yuma County Jail awaiting extradition to South Dakota.

