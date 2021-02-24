Skip to Content
El Centro Sector BP agent receives highest award for heroism

Border Patrol Agent C. Lara is presented with the Newton-Azrak Award.
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent receives the highest award for saving a man's life in the call of duty by risking his.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Agent C. Lara was presented with the Newton-Azrak Award on February 12.

On February 18, 2019, Agent Lara saved a man's life from the All American Canal. During his shift, he responded to an undocumented immigrant struggling to swim across the canal. Several attempts were made to help the man using a rescue disc. However, agent Lara swam toward the man and pulled him out of the current.

CBP said agent Lara went beyond the call of duty by risking his own life to save the life of another.

