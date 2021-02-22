Arizona senators call for funding for ports of entry

Top Stories

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly request funding for Arizona's port of entries in the annual budget proposal to ensure critical facilities are secured.

“As your administration works on your fiscal year 2022 budget proposal, we ask that robust funding be included in the General Services Administration budget request for land ports of entry construction projects critical for our state of Arizona Completion of these projects will facilitate additional cross-border trade, improve our nation’s border security, and help our state and nation recover from COVID-19,” the Senators wrote.

Sinema and Kelly specifically call for funding the San Luis Port of Entry, the construction of a new commercial port of entry, the update of the port of entry in Douglas and Nogales.