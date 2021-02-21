Somerton community threatened by attempted double homicide

Top Stories

Assault of deadly weapon(s) within close proximity of each other

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Police Department responded to a call late Saturday evening which called attention to a 44-year-old gunshot victim at the intersection of Highway 95 and County 15th Street.

Shortly thereafter, officers located an additional 37-year-old gunshot victim just around the corner at 1638 N Smith Way. Both locals were taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A dispute escalated alarming all parties involved. According to multiple witnesses, the younger gunshot victim was assisting two male subjects when an altercation occurred after the older gunshot victim arrived with a weapon.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please call the Somerton Police Department at (928) 722-7326 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.