Yuma mayor requests additional aid for migrant families

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls tweeted on Monday that migrant releases in Yuma and San Luis began Monday.

Nicholls said migrant family releases would be similar to 2019.

Nicholls said he is urging for more space at migrant holding facilities that allow for more compliance to safe CDC guidelines, more COVID testing, healthcare support for potential impact, and transportation resources to reduce the migrant situation at the border.

AzCentral reported in March 2019, Border Patrol officials in Yuma started releasing migrant families from their custody into the streets of Yuma due to the large groups arriving with families and minors at the processing centers.

Stay with KYMA.com as we continue to follow up with the mayor and Border Patrol officials on this decision.