Extreme weather affects vaccine deliveries in Arizona

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services said the extreme winter weather affecting much of the rest of the country has delayed this week’s delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Arizona.

ADHS said because of these weather-related delays, some local health departments have told ADHS they have had to cancel appointments in the next two days.

ADHS said at this time, it appears there are enough Pfizer doses available for state vaccination sites and other sites administering Pfizer to maintain operations without interruption.

ADHS said it is in regular contact with federal and local partners to monitor this situation.

So far more than one million vaccines have been administered in Arizona, but the demand is still much higher than the supply, especially in rural parts of the state like Yuma County. News 11 spoke to Gov. Doug Ducey (R - Arizona) about what he is doing to try and get more vaccines into our county. You can see the full interview here.