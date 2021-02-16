Web Exclusive: Governor Doug Ducey discusses getting vaccines to Yuma County

Arizona News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In an exclusive interview with News 11's Crystal Jimenez, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said 55% of Arizonans want the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, it hasn't been easy getting it to everyone, especially Yuma County.

Vaccination centers continue to expand throughout Arizona. Just last week, Governor Ducey's office announced one-million people in Arizona had been vaccinated.

But the fight for more vaccines remains in Yuma County.

Governor Ducey explains how he's trying to get more vaccines into rural areas like Yuma County.

https://youtu.be/CvmALcWGwyA

Meanwhile, the governor spoke on the importance of moving teachers to the front of the line for vaccines. To get schools to open up quicker.

The Governor said the classroom is where children need to be. But understands there are still families that are not comfortable with sending their child back.

https://youtu.be/D3EEMP5MNRw

The Arizona State Prison Complex in Yuma has also taken a hit during the pandemic. With 2,005 inmates testing positive to date, almost half of the inmate population at the Yuma complex.

Governor Ducey explained he is in contact with the Department of Corrections on what they're doing at the prison to help stop the spread. Even discussing a plan to get staff and inmates vaccinated soon.

https://youtu.be/QYpxoon9oeY

The Governor said the vaccine is the way to a promising return to normalcy. However, he urges Arizonans not to let their guard down and still practice the necessary guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.