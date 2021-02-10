Canadians look for travel loopholes for annual Yuma trip

Top Stories

Some snowbirds take extraordinary steps to escape the snow - CBS 13's April Hettinger reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The pandemic has had an impact on multiple entities, but nobody has been hit as hard as the travel industry.

Since Yuma is a popular destination spot for winter visitors, the lack of tourism has resulted in a loss of revenue for many RV parks, hotels and Airbnbs.

West Wind RV and Golf Resort says the travel restrictions at the Canadian border have had the biggest impact locally.

However, some Canadians are doing everything possible to get over to the desert southwest this winter. The RV Resort tells KYMA.com Canadians are flying and shipping their RV to Yuma.

