Border Patrol agents arrest 11 Iranians in San Luis

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents in Yuma arrest a group of 11 Iranian citizens after illegally crossing the border on Monday evening.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents saw the group of men and women near San Luis on a bridge near County 21st Street and Salinity Canal around 6 p.m.

The five women and six men were taken into the station for processing.

In the last two fiscal years, CBP says agents have led the nation in apprehending undocumented immigrants from Iran.

As of 2021, the Yuma Sector agents have apprehended 14 people from Iran.