7 arrested after fleeing Border Patrol along Interstate 8

Top Stories

CBP says the undocumented men ran out of the vehicle into nearby fields

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a group of seven men after abandoning a vehicle along Interstate 8.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened on Wednesday close to 11 p.m. Agent say they attempted to pull over a gold 2007 Toyota Highlander traveling eastbound along Interstate 8.

After the vehicle came to a stop near mile 109, seven individuals ran out into nearby fields.

Agents were able to apprehend all seven individuals and seized the vehicle.

All men were processed at the station before being returned to Mexico.