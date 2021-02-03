Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine doses thrown away in Maricopa County

Top Stories

553 COVID vaccine doses were wasted in five different distribution sites

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - While Yuma County residents become hopeful for a COVID-19 vaccine, another county in Arizona is throwing them away.

AzFamily reported Maricopa County has thrown our more than 500 COVID-19 vaccines.

Sources say it contained the information through a public records request. Of which 553 doses were wasted in five distribution sites; Central (152), Northeast (106), Northwest (134), Southeast (49), and Southwest (112) between December 17 and January 20.

Maricopa County spokesperson, Fields Moseley, tells AzFamily they work to prevent vaccines from going to waste, adding that some waste is unavoidable.

Maricopa County officials say some people do not show up for the vaccine appointment after doses have been thawed for the day.

On Tuesday, Governor Doug Ducey tweeted, " The COVID-19 vaccine is a precious and limited resource — that any doses would be wasted is shocking and unacceptable. This has not and will not happen at any state-run sites, and local leaders must prevent it from ever happening again at any county-run site."