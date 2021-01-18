1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at party in Mexicali

Top Stories

MEXICALI, Baja California (KYMA, KECY) - Police say four people were injured, and one died in a family gathering in Ciudad Morelos in Mexicali over the weekend.

Tribuna de San Luis reported the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

A 24-year-old was transferred to the hospital in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, and a 21-year-old was taken to the hospital in Yuma for medical attention.

A 20-year-old died at the scene. The other two remain in a hospital in Mexicali.

Sources say several armed individuals arrived at the scene of the party and fired shots. Shooting four people on the legs and lower back.

Police don't say the cause of the shooting but continue to investigate.