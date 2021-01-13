SNEAK PEEK of Cerro Prieto: The Volcano Vulture

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - Join Sunrise News Anchor Gabe Salazar Thursday as he adventures into one of the first settlers in the desert southwest.

Hear how the Cocopah tribe planted roots along the Colorado River.

News 11's Gabe Salazar explains how native birds like vultures were seen as gods who brought fire to those living on the land. Along the flat terrain just south of Mexicali lies a volcano and inside a vulture that tells the story of the tribe's history.

"Since 2016, it was registered on satellite pictures and it started going viral on social media. Some people thought it was aliens or part of a myth," said Juan Hernandez, creator of the vulture.

Hear how it is all part of a project to create identity for the Cocopah tribe and revive its culture.