Downtown shooting sends two people to the hospital, one in serious condition

Police are on the hunt for a suspect

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man is in serious condition and a female was taken to the hospital after an aggravated assault Saturday.

Around 2:15 a.m., the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to the 100 block of E 1st Street in Yuma.

A 27-year-old male was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition.

A 25-year-old female had a single gunshot wound and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

This case is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

If your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to $1,000 cash reward.