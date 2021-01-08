2 Arizonans arrested in U.S. Capitol riots

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C, release names of the people arrested during the riots at the U.S. Capitol, including two people from Arizona.

AzFamily reports police arrested 31-year-old Joshua Knowles and 50-year-old Marsha Murphy for curfew violation and unlawful entry.

On Wednesday, thousands of Trump supporters breached into the capitol Wednesday, forcing lawmakers to evacuate.

During the riots, one woman was shot and later died, while three others were injured.

However, police continue to search for others who were involved in the riots. The Federal Bureau of Investigation released a poster of "persons of interest" and offer rewards for their arrests.

Sources say the man pictured below may well be from Arizona as well. Adding that the man with the painted face could possibly be Jake Angeli, a man known by followers as the "QAnon Shaman."

AzFamily says Angeli has been seen at several pro-Trump protests in Phoenix.